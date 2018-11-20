Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said Pakistan wanted to enhance trade ties with Japan. In a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador in Pakistan Takashi Kurai, Qureshi said Pakistan also desired to learn from Japanese expertise in science and technology. They also discussed ways to improve Pakistan-Japan economic and trade ties, Qureshi underlined the need to increase the volume of bilateral trade. The foreign minister said that effective measures will be taken to increase the bilateral economic cooperation between the two the countries. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to further strengthen the existing trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Japan. The Japanese ambassador assured the foreign minister of Japan’s cooperation in various sectors including agriculture, trade and professional training. Takashi Kurai also extended an invitation to Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit Japan.