ABU DHABI - It was always going to be difficult for Pakistan to chase a target above 150. Not due to the nature of the pitch but due to their habit of succumbing to the scoreboard pressure. Last year at the same venue, they fell 21 runs short of a 136-run target against Sri Lanka. So, the precedent was also not in their favour.

Unexpectedly, Pakistan got off to a flying start when they began their run chase in the final minutes on Day Three. In eight overs, they managed 37 without a loss as Imam-ul-Haq, with his thumping strokeplay, put the visitors on the backfoot. The start made everyone believe that Pakistan had a chance. It was just not to be.

Five overs in the morning session on Day Four, a top-order collapse unfolded. In a span of five balls, Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi accounted for the wickets of Imam and Mohammad Hafeez. Two balls later, Haris Sohail handed a catch back to Sodhi. While Imam’s dismissal can be credited to impeccable bowling, because of which Patel got his maiden five-wicket haul on his Test debut and won the man-of-the-match award, the dismissals of Hafeez and Sohail were as soft as they could have been.

An 82-run partnership between Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq withered the storm. But another collapse was impending which sealed Pakistan’s fate. With just 29 runs remaining and six wickets in hand, a mix up between Azhar and Babar Azam led to the latter getting run out and from that point Pakistan lost their remaining wickets for just 24 runs.

“It is very disappointing,” Sarfraz said reliving Pakistan’s collapse in the chase. “The way we started off yesterday made us feel that we will be able to chase down the target. We lost three wickets today, then there was a partnership and then again, we lost wickets. A batsman needs to spend time on this wicket. There has been a trend, of both teams, losing wickets in clumps. We should have chased it down. It is indeed very disappointing.

“I think our team was not able to handle the pressure. Babar Azam’s run out, when 40 runs were left in the chase, can be termed as the turning point as it initiated the collapse.”

There were questions about the game plan for the day. Naturally, such a performance does merit such queries. Despite Pakistan becoming a regular in pulling off such collapses, this one stunned everyone. “The message for the batsmen was to continue playing positive cricket like we had the last day,” Sarfraz said. “Our dismissals have been very soft because of which are hurting us. This is what we must look at as a batting unit. Our batsmen have taken starts but haven’t been able to prolong their innings.

Crediting New Zealand for bowling well on the last day, he added: “The behaviour of the Abu Dhabi pitch has changed over the years and now there’s a lot of spin on offer here. Credit goes to Ajaz Patel the way he bowled on it.”

The second of the three-match Test series begins on Saturday in Dubai. And, after such a demoralizing defeat it remains to be seen how Pakistan will bounce back. “Of course, the result is disappointing. We had the match in our control, but we let it go. We will try to forget what has happened and focus on what’s next.”