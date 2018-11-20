Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Ministry said on Monday that a Pakistani student Usama Ahmad Khan had committed suicide at Shenyang city in Liaoning province in China. He was a student of Shenyang Jianzhu University. “Upon receipt of information, the Ambassador of Pakistan to China deputed an officer of the Embassy to visit Shenyang. In Shenyang, he met students and faculty of the University, as well as, the police authorities. Throughout this process, he remained in close contact with the family of the deceased and got full support of Chinese authorities,” said a foreign ministry statement.

In close coordination with the family, it said, the Mission will send the dead body to Pakistan. “The body was transported from Liaoning province to Beijing in the morning of November 17. All arrangements are now in place for transportation of the dead body to Pakistan,” said the statement. It added: “There is a need to respect sensitivity and privacy, especially of the bereaved family. The video being circulated on the social media is fake and is not that of Usama Ahmad Khan.”