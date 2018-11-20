Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that people would get basic facilities on their doorstep in “New Pakistan”.

“New Pakistan is our destination and the government will ensure provision of proper healthcare, quality education and clean drinking water to people,” he said while talking to various delegations who called on him yesterday.

The chief minister said that creation of new employment opportunities was the mission of the PTI government. “Steps are being taken to achieve this goal and private sector is being encouraged to play its role in durable industrial growth. This will help achieve more and more earning opportunities, which will help strengthen the economy. Punjab will play the role of a vanguard to achieve the goal of a New Pakistan and societal change dreamt by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Everybody will have to work hard to keep the country moving on the road of development and prosperity. National interest will have to be given preference over anything else,” he said.

Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to making Pakistan a self-reliant state after wriggling it out of crisis. Nothing will be allowed to hinder the process of development of New Pakistan because ordinary citizens will be prosperous and indigent strata will be made strong and powerful, he said.

The chief minister said that a policy of zero tolerance has been adopted against corruption, injustice and land grabbing. The PTI government has taken steps, which no government took in 70 years, he said. He vowed that golden principles of supremacy of merit, transparency, austerity and rule of law will be symbols of New Pakistan. He said the PTI government was serving the masses as a sacred mission and future of people was being made secure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI government will go on with its sincere efforts aimed at public welfare and prosperity of the country, he added.

Talking about his recent visits to DG Khan and Multan, the chief minister said that resources were turned away in the past and problems of DG Khan and other backward areas were ignored. As a result, he said, these areas plunged into deprivation and backwardness.

Now resources have been diverted to backward areas for development, he said. He assured people that every backward tehsil in Punjab will be brought on a par with developed areas and within the next few years these tehsils will be known as developed areas of the province. He deplored that southern Punjab districts remained backward for many decades. He said the PTI government would ensure provision of basic facilities of life to southern Punjab. Soon a period of composite development will start in southern Punjab, he said. “I will monitor development schemes. My doors are always open and will remain open forever, the chief minister said.

MESSAGE ON UNIVERSAL

CHILDREN’S DAY

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that protection of rights of children is a collective responsibility of us all because they are the most precious asset and a symbol of bright future of the country.

In his message issued here on Monday, the chief minister said that proper education and training inculcates necessary self-confidence and courage in children. “That is why steps are being taken to protect rights of the children. Protection of rights of the children and adoption of necessary steps for their secure future is our priority. In fact, the government is working for protection of rights of the children, he said.

He said the mission of protection of rights of the children required a durable partnership between the government and the private sector. He said the purpose of celebrating this day is to create public awareness about protection of rights of the children. “We should reaffirm this commitment that every possible step will be taken for education and nourishment of the children,” he concluded.