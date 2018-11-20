Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister has approved promotions of 23 officers of different services groups in grade 22 and the notifications have been issued in this regard.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of High Powered Selection Board twice and reviewed the profiles of officers and reputes himself and even he made some changes in the second phase of the meeting.

Sources said that the first meeting of High Powered Selection Board was held in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led govt and bureaucrats welcomed the decisions of meetings. They said that PM Imran Khan finalised the names of officers after two lengthy sessions on merit. They mentioned that former PM Nawaz Sharif chaired only four High Powered Selection Board Meetings in four and half years and only promoted the PMLN’s blue-eyed officers to next grades. According to the services rules the meeting of High Powered Selection Board meeting should be held after every six months.

According to sources, six officers of Pakistan Administrative Service including Imran Ahmed, Shafqat ur Rehman Ranjha, Amir Ahmed, Muhammad Khan, Sajid Yousufzai and Tariq Najeeb Najmi have been promoted to next grade. Similarly, two police officers Hussain Asghar and Dr Naeem Khan have also been promoted to grade-22.

The federal government has also promoted grade-21 officer of Information Group Shafqat Jalil to grade-22, presently serving as Secretary In-charge of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Division.

Seven officers of Foreign Service group including Nadeem Riyaz Ahmed, Jauhar Saleem, Syed Hassan Raza, Ghulam Dastagir, Imtiaz Ahmed, Abdul Salik Khan and Taswar Khan have also been promoted to grade-22 and one officer of Secretariat Group Muhammad Naeem has also been given promotion in next grade. Two officers of Inland Revenue Service Mian Syed Iqbal and Hafiz Muhammad Ali, two officers of Pakistan Customs Service, Muhammad Javeed Ghani and Fazal Yazdani Khan and one officer of Economic group Syed Ejaz Ali Shah Wasti have been promoted to grade-22.