ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday submitted a request for regularisation of his two Bani Gala properties. According to sources, the prime minister submitted papers to Capital Development Authority (CDA) pertaining to his 250 kanal residence and an adjoining property in the Bani Gala suburbs of the federal capital.

“The premier submitted ownership papers, maps and other related documents to CDA.”

CDA has begun regularisation of Bani Gala Zone 4. “The regularisation process began after CDA received 132 requests of commercial and residential properties, including that of the premier, in zone 4.”

Owners will have to pay commercialisation charges in the form of a fee which will be Rs3500 per square foot, sources added. “In addition, residential property owners will have to pay a penalty of Rs100 per square foot while commercial property owners will have to pay Rs200 per square foot as penalty.”

Further, Bani Gala Zone 4 residents will have to pay development charges separately.

Earlier, the Supreme Court while hearing the suo motu case against illegal constructions in the Bani Gala suburbs of the federal Capital had ordered PM Imran to regularise his property.