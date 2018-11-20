Share:

BADIN - Badin police continued drive against narcotics in the district on the directives of Badin SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi on Monday.

In this connection police have arrested nine accused involved narcotics and recovered 280 gutkhas, 231 litres liquor and 270 grams of charas.

CIA police Badin on tip-off raided a spot and arrested accused Rajesh Kolhi and Rafique Machhi and recovered 90 grams of charas and 10 litres liquor while police has lodged FIR of narcotics act against them.

On the other hand, Matli, Dei, Pangrio, Talhar, Badin and SF Rahu police also continued drive against narcotics and arrested accused involved in the business of narcotics.