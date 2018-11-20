Share:

Lahore DIG (Operations) Muhammad Waqas Nazir on Monday said the city police would implement a comprehensive security plan to guard processions and special sittings in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (PBHU). According to police, more than 170 Mehfil-e-Milad and 20 processions are scheduled on the eve of Eid Milad. The police security has already been intensified across the metropolis. Also, the police have been providing security cover to processions since the start of Rabi-ul-Awal. “Every individual will be allowed to enter a Milad event after complete checking. divisional SPs are ordered to supervise security arrangements in their respective areas,” a police spokesman said. Any irrelevant person will not be allowed to enter any procession or religious gathering. Similarly, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir has directed SP Mobiles Bilal Zafar to ensure armed patrol in important and sensitive areas by involving Dolphin Squads and Police Response Units.