Islamabad-Preparations have been finalized to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) across the country on 12th Rabi ul Awal (Wednesday) with religious fervor and enthusiasm. A national holiday, the day will dawn with special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress and prosperity of the country. Various organizations have planned to establish medical camps to facilitate the participants of the processions. Rescue 1122 Emergency Service, Bomb Disposal Squad, Fire Brigade, Civil Defense and police personnel will remain alert to deal with any untoward incident. According to the plan devised by the Islamabad police, the police force including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies will conduct patrolling and security duties on this occasion and the main procession starting from Sector G-7 will be completely cordoned off through heavy deployment. As many as 2,000 cops including 250 traffic cops will perform security duties in Islamabad on Eid Milad un Nabi while special teams of Rangers, CID and Special Branch police will assist in smooth performance of their duties. Police personnel are being deployed to provide security at Mosques and around processions.

Besides other cities including Karachi, Lahore, the faithful will also celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in a befitting manner.

