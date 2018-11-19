Share:

Rawalpindi-Dozens of traders demonstrated and blocked traffic on Bandh Khana Road on Monday to protest the incident of dacoity in a market at Trolley Ada, within limit of Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad.

The traders blocked the traffic for more than one hour by staging a protest demonstration and chanted slogans against the police. They said that Sadiqabad police have failed to control the incidents of dacoities. According to details, a gang of three armed dacoits stormed into a mobile shop located at Trolley Ada and took the shopkeeper identified as Muhammad Nauman and other customers’ hostage on gunpoint. The dacoits shot Muhammad Nauman, who was rushed to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) by Rescue 1122 for medical treatment. The occurrence of incident sent shock waves in the area and traders staged a protest demonstration and blocked the road. The senior police officers, including Station House Officer (SHO) PS Sadiqabad, rushed to the protesting site and negotiated with the protestors. The police assured the traders that they would arrest the dacoits soon. Later, the protestors dispersed the scene and the road was opened for traffic movement. SHO PS Sadiqabad Khizar Hayyat, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said the condition of the shopkeeper is critical. Police are looking for the dacoits and have filed a case against them, he said.