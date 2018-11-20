Share:

ISLAMABAD - A 20-member delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf headed by Central Secretary General Arshad Dad Monday left for China on a 7-day visit. The delegation is visiting China on the invitation of the Communist Party of China. During the visit, PTI leadership and the Communist Party of China will hold bilateral meetings. Briefings on China’s political history and inter-departmental arrangements will be held for the delegation. The delegation will review China’s success in eradication of poverty and corruption. Other important members of the delegation are Umar Cheema, Umar Dar and Haleem Adil Sheikh.