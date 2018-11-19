Share:

HAFIZABAD-PML-N District Council Vice Chairman Rai Qamaruz Zaman Kharl strongly condemned MNA Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti for, 'what he said', levelling wild allegations against former federal minister Saira Afzal Tarar, and advised him to bring the so-called allegations in the court of law.

Addressing a press conference here in the Press Club on Monday, he said that unprecedented development had been made during her (Saira Afzal Tarar) tenure, and she performed her duties to the best of her abilities.

He advised the MNA to fulfil his promises instead of making corruption charges against her. He said that the masses of the district were quite aware of the irregularities made by his family during their rule.

He also pointed out that the people of the district had not yet forgotten that his father Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti was disqualified due to his fake BA degree.

NABBED

The Hafizabad police arrested proclaimed offenders including Asadullah, Abubakr, Imran, and Ali Javed, and six court deserters the other night. The police also arrested eight criminals, and seized six pistols and 27 rounds of ammunition from them. A case was registered against them.