ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday said that Pakistan was an agricultural country whereas production of any agricultural country depended upon ample quantity of water.

“To overcome scarcity of water, we have to adopt such measures through which we can not only meet our agricultural needs but can also generate employment opportunities”’ he said while chairing a high-level meeting to discuss issues related to current water crises in the country as well as agriculture and farming.

The Speaker said Pakistan was included in those countries which were not only self-sufficient in agriculture commodities but also exported them to other countries. He said that agriculture in Pakistan depended upon canals and rain water; however, due to shortage of water in rivers, the cultivated areas were becoming barren. “In view of the water crisis, we have to adopt such measures to save our farms to become barren,” Qaiser said. He stressed the need to build small canals and lay pipelines to irrigate the nearby water-starved areas.

During the meeting, Director Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project said that with the help of Asian Development Bank, a project of Rs10.1 billion was initiated and under the project, 91 kilometres of land will be irrigated through canals from Terbela Dam. Besides, 30 kilometres long pressure pipelines will also be laid to irrigate barren areas. He said through alternative system, 228 cusecs water will be supplied to Swabi and its environs through which 30,500 acres of land will be irrigated.

The project director said the project will be completed by December 2022. He told the meeting that at present, 6,000 metric tons of crops were being produced by rainwater in those areas but after completion of the project, the production will be increased up to 115,000 metric tons. He further said that areas including Jhanda Boka, Topi, Maini, Punj Pir, Kala Dara, Mian Dheri, Guju Khan Maira, Ambar, Indus, Nandrak, Shah Mansoor, Ganjwal, Jhendi Dhari will benefit from the project.

Qaiser said that with completion of the project, not only agriculture production will be increased but also inhabitants of areas will get employment opportunities.

He said that the farmers of the areas will not only meet their food needs through production of agricultural commodities, they will also be able to play their role in the country’s economic development by selling their products in markets.