Islamabad-In connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) celebrations, Annual All Pakistan Naat Competition was held at Z.A. Bukhari Auditorium of Radio Pakistan here on Monday.

The event was jointly organized by Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television Corporation. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul Haq Qadri was Chief Guest on the occasion. Federal Secretary Information and Director General Radio Pakistan Shafqat Jalil and MD PTV Arshad Khan also present on the occasion.

Naatkhwan boys and girls winning provincial and regional levels competitions contested in final round in four categories.

In Under-15 (Boys) category, Daniyal Ahmad of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got first position where as Shah Zeb Ilyas of Azad Kashmir stood second and Shah Nawaz Hussaini of Sindh bagged third position. In Under-15 (Girls) Noor ul Ain Shahid of Islamabad was declared first where as Fiza Shahazadi of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa got second position and Saeeda Aalam of Sindh stood third.

In above-15 (Boys) category, Danish Farid of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got first position whereas Faisal Nawaz of Punjab was declared second and Ali Ahmad of Balochistan stood third. In above 15 (Girls) category, Sadaf Gul of Punjab was declared first whereas Khizra Batool of Balochistan got second position and Saba Pervaiz of Khyber Pakhtun Khwa bagged third position.

First position holders in all the categories were awarded Rs 50,000 cash prize each, second position holder Rs 40, 000, third position holder Rs 30,000 while all other participants were awarded Rs 20,000 cash prizes each. First position holders were also awarded Gold medal by Syed Abdul Rehman Welfare Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said recitation of Naat connects younger generations with rich traditions of Islamic culture.

He lauded Radio Pakistan and PTV for jointly holding this great event to pay tributes to the Holy Prophet [SAW]. Federal Secretary Information Shafqat Jalil said this year the government is holding a series of events to highlight various aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet [SAW].

He congratulated organizers and winners of this sacred competition. Later, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Secretary Information Shafqat Jalil gave away awards to the winners. The competition was broadcasted live from Radio Pakistan’s Medium Wave, FM-93, FM-94 and FM 101 networks and PTV.