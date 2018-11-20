Share:

ISLAMABAD - Social Welfare, Special Education and Woman Empowerment Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday submitted its inquiry report before the Supreme Court regarding a case where an alleged philanderer Waris Shah married his stepdaughter.

The inquiry report is submitted in compliance with the top court’s October 24 order wherein the provincial department was directed to hold two separate inquiries each on Waris Shah and Sherbano Kazmi in the case.

Sherbano is wife of Waris Shah who had submitted a petition against the marriage of her husband with her daughter namely Sumaira. Department’s Secretary Rubina Mahmood in her report concluded that the living of Waris’s father Wajid Ali Shah’s house seems to be of middle class and a total of 12 persons live in the house including Waris Shah and his family.

Before marrying Sherbano, Waris Shah had also once married a lady namely Kiran, the inquiry report revealed. “It is found that most of the people living in the vicinity of their house don’t want to talk about them,” it added. The report added that Waris used to run business of motorcycles and Auto Rickshaw spare parts in Ada Darband Haripur.

It added that Shehrbano also ran similar business and at some point mixed her business with Waris Shah. It stated that Waris Shah used Sherbano for distributing their products and then became wholesalers, adding during this period they got married in 2015.

Later, the report said Waris changed the venue of their business to Girls College Road Haripur.

It is further stated that Sumaira, seemingly pressurised by her in-laws, abuses her mother Sherbano and favours Waris Shah.

The inquiry report further stated that it appears that “there is no sense of shame on the part of Wajid Ali Shah and Waris Ali Shah, Naseem Wajid and Sana Waris, the first wife of Waris Ali Shah, over the episode.”

According to another inquiry carried out by Superintendent of Darul Aman Malika Hajab Chishti, Sherbano is working as a sales representative of an insurance company and she also stitches the clothes to earn bread and butter while her maternal uncle Advocate Ayub Shah also supports the family.

According to statements collected from the village and neighbours of Sherbano, she was married one Abid Ali in 1997 and settled in Karachi. Abid was in Naval Service and later worked in Towel Factory in Karachi. After death of her spouse in 2009, Sherbano returned to her native village and since then she is living there. It was revealed that since the lady is a working woman, therefore, she has limited engagements in the society and social circle.

The report added: “It was told that Sherbano again married to Waris Ali Shah in 2015 and migrated to village Shah Muhammad. It was confirmed by the villagers that Abid (late) was a thorough gentleman and held unblemished character. Similarly there was no evidence that Shehrbano is a characterless woman.”

The superintendent, the inquiry officer, after the inquiry stated in her findings that there was serious issue between Waris and Sherbano on alleged marriage of former with Sherbano’s daughter Sumaira.

It is further stated that this matter was also brought in the knowledge of elders of village. Waris Shah and his father Wajid Shah were summoned to explain the position in front of Jirga wherein Wajid admitted that his son is habitual of keeping affairs with women and that the father is fed up of his son’s malicious character. He advised the Jirga to beat his son and throw him out of the village.

People told that Waris married Sherbano and kept affairs with her daughter Sumaira and later Waris fled with Sumaira. For this reason Waris is in jail, the report stated.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the matter and perused the inquiry report.

Sherbano contends that her husband has married her daughter without divorcing her adding that she wants the custody of Sumaira in order to protect her from wrongdoings.

Justice Gulzar referring to the inquiry report told Sherbano that her daughter Sumaira is not doing any wrong adding that it will have effects on other children if custody granted to Sherbano.

Justice Gulzar further remarked that affairs of house of Wajid Shah, the father-in-law of Sherbano, are running smoothly according to reports.

Additional Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zahid Qureshi informed the bench that the case against Waris is pending before the trial court and the accused is in jail.

He further informed the court that 10 witnesses have recorded their statements in the trial court while statements of five witnesses are to be recorded. He informed the bench that the matter will be decided in the trial court within a month. The bench adjourned the hearing of case for two months.