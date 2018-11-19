Share:

Rawalpindi-Scores of vendors in Saddar have decided to stage a sit in outside Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) against removal of their model counters/sale stalls during anti-encroachment drive and for not allocating a new place to them.

They demanded the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB to address their situation and designate a new location for them as their sales stalls/model counters in Saddar so that they could earn a livelihood for their families. They asked the Director General (DG) of Military and Cantonments Lands and Station Commander Rawalpindi to look into the matter and provide them with justice. Talking to The Nation on Monday, a delegation of vendors said they have obtained licenses from RCB for setting up some 45 model counters/sale points against Rs 13, 50, 000 for one year (valid from June 2018 to June 2019). They said that they have established the model counters at Bank Road and Police Station Road and used to sell burgers, finger chips, juice, soda water, soup, channa chat, dahe bhaly and other fast food items. The fee for each license for one year is Rs 30,000, they claimed. They said the enforcement department of RCB had removed all the stalls/model counters during an anti-encroachment drive in the Cantt and Garrison while depriving them from the sole source of income.

A representative of the vendors said, “It has been almost a month since the Enforcement Department of RCB removed and collected the stalls and they were supposed to allocate new points for them, but it was not done,” He added that vending was the only source of income and for them that had been snatched by the RCB despite issuing valid licenses against hefty charges. “I paid Rs 30,030 in National Bank of Pakistan on 29 August 2018 and got a license from RCB for selling channa chat and dahe bhaly at Police Station Road,” said another vendor. He said the staff of RCB had not only confiscated his model stall but also misbehaved with him. “The RCB authorities cannot get rid of us just like that. We had paid fee for licenses and will not sit peacefully,” said another vendor. He said he has become unemployed and his family was facing immense trouble. “I cannot even feed my three children and send them to school because of the action taken by RCB,” he said. The vendors claimed they would stage a sit in outside RCB on Thursday along with their families if the authorities did not solve their problems.

RCB spokesman Qaisar Mehmood, however, when contacted for his comments, said that the claim of the vendors regarding validity of licenses till 2019 were not true. He said the RCB had not renewed any kind of license for the last one and a half year. He said that in Karachi the municipality had cancelled all the leases on court orders. He further said the vendors had met the CEO RCB who also visited some places to allot them new sale points anywhere in Saddar. The spokesman while changing his stance swiftly said, “Let me check the status of licenses of the vendors and I will get back to you.” He added every process would be in subject of the orders of the court.