Rawalpindi-The Urdu Department of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a seminar here on Monday to commemorate the birth anniversary of the poet of the east, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the great poet and leader of the Subcontinent.

The chief guest of the seminar was renowned personality, Prof Dr Shahid Iqbal and Iqbaliyat expert, eminent educationist, scholar and Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal. Prof Dr Shahid Iqbal addressing the audience reiterated the importance of ideas presented by Iqbal and their relevance to the modern age today.

He commended the performers and the organizers for arranging such a successful event. Justice Nasira Javid said, Allama Iqbal wanted the youth to play their role for the prosperity of Muslim Umah as the youth can provide the leadership that can lead the nation to the height of success and progress.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir said, Iqbal achieved so much in his life, not only for himself but also for the nation. He was a motivator, a philosopher, a leader, a legendary poet and a man of great ideas and values. The nation salutes him for his divine efforts and believes,

she added. Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir presented souvenirs to the guests. A large number of students, faculty members and staff from different departments attended the seminar.