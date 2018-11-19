Share:

SIALKOT-The visiting Sikh yatrees from different countries have said that every religion of the world teaches love, tolerance and respect for humanity. They termed Pakistan the most peaceful country, saying that they would never forget the love and hospitality of the Pakistanis.

A delegation of as many as 47 male and female Sikh Yatrees from the US and different countries visited Gurdawara Babey Di Beri Sialkot here on Monday. They performed their religious rites there. Several Sikhs refreshed their per-partition memories and also exchanged gifts with local people.

On the occasion, the Sikh yatrees led by Sardar Dehminder Singh, lauded the Pakistan government’s sincere efforts for ensuring religious freedom to minorities and safeguarding sacred places and Gurudawaras of the Sikh community in Pakistan. They also thanked Pakistanis for rendering splendid hospitality to the visiting Sikh Yatrees came from different countries.

They said that they felt it homelike while visiting Pakistan in a fully secured and love-filled atmosphere.

“We have brought love here and will go back to their countries with the unforgettable love given them by the people of Pakistan”, they revealed. They also pledged to make all out sincere efforts to promote soft image of Pakistan globally.

They also wished durable peace and developed people-to-people strong relations between both Pakistan and India, stressing the need for early start of meaningful peace talks between the two nuclear neighbours. Later, the Sikh yatrees also visited Gurdawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur-Shakargarh.