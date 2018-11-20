Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Monday discussed the longstanding excessive loadshedding in the province and the lawmakers demanded the provincial government to raise the issue with federal government at all forums and also play its role in resolving the issue through utilising provincial resources.

The motion was tabled in the house by MQM-P lawmaker Rashid Khilji, who said that the power generation and distribution companies in the province are carrying out excessive loadshedding in the province in the guise of technical faults that is damaging the business in the province that contributes a major part for national exchequer.

“Whenever, these companies are asked regarding excessive loadshedding, they term it as technical faults but when I research, it was found that these claims were not true and a deliberate shutdown is carried out in the province specially Hyderabad,” he told the lawmakers.

He further said that even there is no encouragement for those installing alternate energy systems in the province.

MQM-P lawmaker Muhammad Hussain said that it is unclear as to who is controlling the K-Electric as it seems that the power company is doing anything at its will and there is no government authority to control it.

“Excessive loadshedding and sudden power failures have damaged the appliance worth millions in the city but there is no one to compensate them,” he said adding that both the federal and provincial governments should address the issues of overbilling and speedy meters.

PPP lawmaker and former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon termed the policy from federal government to target the entire locality in guise of electricity defaulters for excessive loadshedding as unjust and said that he would approach the court against this policy.

“Why entire population is deprived of electricity if there are some defaulters in the locality,” lamented the lawmaker-who is facing corruption cases in NAB court and is brought in the house on production orders from the speaker.

He claimed that the Hesco, Sepco and Wapda did not have enough staff and therefore they send average bills to the far flung villages and extort money from poor villagers.

PML-F lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Bano criticised the treasury lawmakers for only blaming federal government over the issue and asked as to why PPP in the parliament did not raise voice over the issue. “Despite having a strong opposition at federal legislative assemblies, why PPP lawmakers are not raising the voice for the rights of province there,” she asked and added that massive corruption is being reported in energy projects in the province including in dam and solar energy projects.

She further suggested closing down the air conditioners of the assembly so as to save the energy and transfer it to those in rural areas who are suffering from 18-hour loadshedding in a day.

MQM-P Parliamentary leader Kanwar Naveed suggested forming district level committees comprising provincial lawmakers aimed at improving coordination and resolving issues faced by masses with the power companies. “If it is not possible to form committees at district level then a parliamentary body be formed to raise issue with power companies,” he demanded of the speaker.

He demanded the Sindh government to take up the issue of children deaths and disability due to K-Electric broken wires. “Provincial government should also take up issue of subsidy on solar equipments in order to improve use of alternate energy resources,” he said.

Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said that entire province was suffering from excessive power outages up to 18 hours and situation still continues in three months of the incumbent government likewise the previous one.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised his voice for the rights of small provinces before coming into power and now it’s time to prove his words,” he said.

Shaikh said that the federal government halted a 4000 MW renewable energy project from Sindh province. On one hand hindrances were created in producing electricity on cheap rates and on the other hand power tariff is raised, he criticised.

He said that the chief minister Sindh had raised the issue of electricity and gas in council of common interest but no heed was paid from federal authorities on it. “Sindh is producing 70 percent gas but there is no representation of the province in Ogra and OGDCL bodies,” he said adding that the federal government is solely responsible for excessive power outages in province.

Earlier, the assembly proceedings began an hour late from scheduled timings of 2:00 pm with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

MQM-P lawmaker raised the issue of ineffective AIDS programme in Hyderabad and asked as to why patients in Hyderabad were forced to visit Karachi for treatment. To this, the minister for Health Azra Fazl Pechuhu said that two centres at Liaquat University of Medical and Sciences (LUMS) and Civil Hospital Hyderabad were established in the city and 189 patients were under treatment at LUMS.

She further informed that over 15,000 AIDS patients were registered in the province and an estimated unregistered total patient in the province are upto 58,000. “Screening is being carried out in vulnerable segments of society especially sex workers and transgender in order to determine the number of patients in the province,” she said adding that awareness is being created for the disease.

On a call attention notice from PTI lawmaker regarding suffering of those living around Karachi Central Prison due to mobile jammers, the minister said that strategy was aimed at averting untoward incident in the prison that have high profile prisoners. He also denied that inmates use mobile devices and said that how it is possible that mobile services are suspended outside the prison but operational inside.

“We have also initiated a project of a prison for high profile prisoners outside the city and a land upto 300 acres is being acquired at Jhimpir for the purpose,” he informed.

To a call attention from PTI lawmaker Imran Ali Shah regarding shortage of rabies vaccine in provincial hospitals, the health minister said that the vaccines are available at health directorate and if demands arise from any hospital then it is provided to them.

She also blamed the local government authorities over failure in addressing a rise in stray dogs and said that they should devise strategy to address it as they are becoming danger day by day.

Two resolutions were also tabled in the house with one tabled from MMA lawmaker Abdul Rasheed commemorating the Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) event and calling for implementation of rules devised by Holy Prophet (PBUH) in true letter and spirit and the other expressing grief over the demise of Tableegi Jamaat leader Haji Abdul Wahab and paying respect to his services for the implementation of Islamic teachings worldwide. Both were passed from the house unanimously.

Another adjournment motion pertaining to shortage of water in Mirpurkhas from MQM-P lawmaker Javed Hanif was clubbed with other motions on water shortage in the province to be taken up during Thursday sitting.

The house deferred a bill titled Sindh Press News Papers, News Agencies, and books registration bill 2018 for next session.

The house proceedings were later adjourned for Tuesday morning by the speaker.