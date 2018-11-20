Share:

Usman hits ton in Classic Club victory

ISLAMABAD - Usman Khan’s 112 guided Classic Club to 172-run victory over Young Capital in the NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship here at Diamond Ground on Monday. Usman hit 6 fours and 5 sixes in his 93-ball 112, while Haroon Wahid struck 50 and Pakistan U-19 captain Rohail Nazir hit 40 in Classic’s 297-7 in 40 overs. Young Capital were bowled out for 125 with left-arm spinner Asjad Nawaz claiming a five-wicket haul. In other matche of the day, Punjab outclassed Ghouri by 9 wickets at Punjab Ground. Majid Memorial beat CRA Club by 3 wickets at XI-Star Ground and Junoon beat Lashings by 85 runs here at Al-Muslim Ground.–Staff Reporter

Islamia College Inter-House Cricket

LAHORE – The Inter-House Cricket Tournament of Government Islamia College Railway Road Lahore is in progress here at the college premises and it is being contested between six houses of the college. On Monday, two semifinals of cricket event were conducted. In the first semifinal, BA/B.Sc outplayed ICS to qualify for the final while in the second semifinal, I.Com defeated B.Com to squeeze into the final. Now the final of the event will be played between BA/B.Sc and I.Com on November 29 (Thursday).–Staff Reporter

Bostan Veterans beat Bostan Whites

LAHORE - Bostan Veterans defeated Bostan Whites in a friendly fixture played here the other day. Bostan Vetrans, batting first, scored 266 all out in 35 overs. Mian Ijaz Abbas struck 39, Dr Asher 36, Mobin Ahmad 33, Zukfiqar Ali 29 and Zafar Sheikh 22. For Bostan Whites, M Majid grabbed 4 wickets. In reply, Bostan Whites were all out for 216. Muhmmad Majid slammed 65, Saqib Ali 39 and Ali Haider 21. For Bostan Veterans, Zafar Sheikh clinched 5 wickets while Mobin Ahmad took 2 and Shahnwaz Ahmad and Shabir Ahmad one wicket each. Muhammad Asif graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.–PR

Naveed backs Amir for PFF elections

LAHORE - Punjab Football Association (PFA) President Sardar Naveed Haider Khan has announced to support Malik Amir Dogar for Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President as per the orders of Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan. Sardar Naveed also clarified that there isn’t any PFA executive meeting was held as reported in the section of the press. “The facts are that four PFA vice presidents, Secretary Finance, Member PFA Council and Punjab Referee Association President Mian Bari came to meet me at the office of MTFA President Mian Rizwan Ali. He said that during course of conversation, a few colleagues requested him to meet Faisal Saleh Hayat on which he cleared the misconception that he have a lot of respect for Makhdoom Faisal who has over the last 15 years done a remarkable work for promotion of Pakistan football. “However in present times, we have to have a better vision and bring in professionals to run the affairs and delegate powers to the people in the field and not those, who want to organise football from their air-conditioned offices and laptops.” He added: “After lunch, three vice presidents went to Football House and termed this get together as a PFA executive committee meeting, which is totally baseless. In democracy, everyone has right to support any candidate and I respect their opinion. Currently, this bold step taken by Malik Amir Dogar is being appreciated by football lovers across the country with a hope that a possible change at the top may lead to a brighter future and better change in the game,” he added. Sardar said next week, Malik Amir Dogar will address a press conference to announce his manifesto. –Staff Reporter

Four more encounters held in CPL T20 Cup

LAHORE – Four more matches were decided in the Pepsi CPL Twenty20 Cup 2018 being played here at different venues. Servis Industry overpowered NovaMed by 5 wickets. NoveMed, batting first, scored 185-8 with Zeeshan Arif hitting 63 and Arslan Ashraf 55. For Servis, Amir Abbas bagged 2 wickets. Servis replied strongly and chased the target losing 5 wickets. Khawaja Abdullah, who hammered 108 runs, was declared man of the match. Bareeze Man outclassed Ufone by 85 runs. Al-Bario outlasted Atlus Copco by 4 wickets. Descon overwhelmed Allied Bank by 6 wickets.–Staff Reporter

Polo in Pink gets underway today

LAHORE - The Polo in Pink Tournament 2018 will get underway today (Tuesday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground. Lahore Polo Club Executive committee member Saqib Khan Khakwani has said that the purpose of holding this Shaukat Khanum-sponsored tournament is to create awareness among masses about cancer. “As many as seven teams have been participating in the tournament. Pool A consists of Dascon Construction Company, Artema Medical and Olympia while Pool B comprises Remington Pharma, Qatalpur, Newage/Diamond Paints and Lahore Paradise Housing. “Today (Tuesday), the inaugural match will be contested between Dascon Construction Company and Artema Medical at 1pm while Remington Pharma will take on Qatalpur at 2pm and Newage/Diamond Paints will vie against Lahore Paradise Housing at 3pm,” he added.–Staff Reporter