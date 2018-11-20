Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Supply and Prices Muhammad Ismail Rahu Monday said that mechanism is being devised and sugar mills would start crushing the sugarcane by November 30.

Furnishing the reply during the Question Hour in Sindh Assembly, Rahu admitted the delay in the process and said that the process was halted as the members of Sugar Cane Board were being elected. He added that now every formality has been done and all stakeholders are being taken on board. “This is very important to start crushing on time and the sugar mills would start crushing by the end of this month,” he added.

The minister said that interest of the growers is very important for the provincial government and it would ensure that best possible efforts are made to facilitate the growers. Rahu added that the sugar cane prices would also be fixed soon.

Dr Muhammad Raiq Bhanbhan of the Grand Democratic Alliance reminded that the delay was witnessed during the last year, asking what actions were taken against the delinquents.

To another question, the minister informed the house that 3,800,000 M tonne of wheat is expected to be produced in the province during the current fiscal year. He promised that wheat would not be rot this time around as the provincial government had already taken measures to protect the same. Separately, Rahu apprised that 206 subsidized Solar Power Water Pumps or Tubewells were installed by Agriculture, Supply and Prices Department during the year 2017-18. To a query, the minister added that the government incurred Rs 55.765 million expenditure of its 80 per cent share and rest the amount was given by the farmers.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan lawmaker Javed Hanif appreciated the efforts of the department for facilitating the farmers and asked as if every tube well is working properly. He requested the minister to expand the scheme, if it has given the fruitful results.

Vowing to expand the scheme, Rahu replied that all Solar Power Water Pumps are functioning. To another question, the minister informed that no appointment was made in Agriculture, Supply and Prices Department during 2017-18.