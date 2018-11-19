Share:

MUZAFFARGARH -Mir Nadir Magsi and Tushna Patal won the third edition of Thal Desert Jeep Rally festival which ended with full adventure and drama here the other day. Resident of two districts - Layyah and Muzaffargarh, enjoyed the event with thunderous applause.

The day first was meant for qualifying round and a total of 88 vehicles were registered in all categories. The starting point - Head Muhammadwala, a dune named Changa Manga - remained crowded with locals. Foolproof security arrangements were made for the event and District Police Officer Imran Kishwar had claimed to have all requisite facilities in this regard.

He was duly appreciated by the organisers and public alike for ensuring peace and order during the event. Jhoomer dance was also arranged to encourage the motorists and the public, backing up contestants. Deputy Commissioner Ehtisham Anwar and ADC (Revenue) Attaul Haq attended the second day rally along with Punjab Minister Yasir Sarfraz.

On the occasion, the minister told the media that the prime minister has issued special instruction for the promotion of tourism and sports which would provide not provide healthy entertainment to the masses but would attract foreign investment.

The DC briefed that this year the number of vehicles increased and special attention has been given to better arrangements.

Khuram Sohail Langhrial, Advisor to Chief Minister on Food, told the media that such festival always helps promote regional culture. During the rally, an unfortunate incident happened when the jeep of Punjab Minister for Tourism Raja Hymayun collided with a jeep of the rally on track and the racers - Irfan and Amir Hussain got minor injuries. Rescue 1122 officials provided First aid.

As many as 44 racers took part in the final round of prepared category and Mir Nadir Magsi remained first who covered 192km distance in two hours,16 minutes and 50 seconds.

Sahibzada Sultan came second who covered the distance in 2 hours, 16 minute and 59 seconds. The vehicle of racer Raja Asim overturned at mid point. He, however, survived the incident unhurt.

On the other, the administration remained fail to pave the rally track for smooth driving as many of the vehicles overturned due to imbalance.

Most of the public went back hopeless due to insufficient arrangements. The prize distribution ceremony was held at Faisal Stadium Muzaffargarh wherein the deputy commissioner distributed awards to winners of different categories.