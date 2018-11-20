Share:

The margin of victory for New Zealand in the Abu Dhabi Test, which is the fifth smallest in Test history; the smallest being West Indies’ one-run win against Australia in Adelaide in January 1993. For Pakistan and New Zealand, this was their narrowest defeat and narrowest victory respectively.

Runs for which Pakistan lost their last six wickets, which is their third worst in a chase. They collapsed from 147 for 4 to 171 all out. They had suffered worse collapses against Australia: they had lost 6 for 18 at SCG in 1972-73 and later 6 for 23 at WACA in 2004-05.

5 Number of times when New Zealand have taken the last six wickets for 30 or fewer runs while defending in the fourth innings. Incidentally, three of those have come in last three years. They had picked up 6 for 26 against Pakistan in Hamilton in 2016 and 6 for 20 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in August 2016.

Number of smaller scores defended by New Zealand than the 176 in this Test. The only time they defended less than 200 before the Abu Dhabi Test was against England in Wellington in 1977-78, when they bowled England out for 64 in a chase of 137.

Runs accumulated by the last five wickets in this Test across the four innings - the lowest in any Test since 1980, when both teams batted twice. The runs added by last five wickets in the four innings of this Test were 30, 53, 29 and 24.

5/59 Ajaz Patel’s figures in the fourth innings: the second best by a New Zealand spinner on Test debut. Alex Moir had taken 6 for 155 against England in Christchurch in 1951, which is the best. Ajaz was also named Man of the Match, which makes him fifth New Zealand player to win the award on Test debut.

3 Number of bowlers who have taken five-wicket hauls in the fourth innings on Test debut this year: Lungi Ngidi against India in Johannesburg, Akila Dananjaya against Bangladesh in Dhaka and Patel in this Test. Incidentally, no bowler had achieved this in six years prior to 2018.

Number of times Pakistan have failed to chase down targets of less than 200 since 2017. They had lost by 106 runs chasing 188 against West Indies in Barbados and by 21 runs chasing 136 against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, both last year.