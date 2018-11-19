Share:

LODHRAN-Newly-posted District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Jameel Zafar has declared that from now on, the district police will exercise zero tolerance against private money-lenders and those usury-promoting elements who have, virtually, destroyed many families, especially the poor one.

“It is a social curse and evil, which pave way for the exploitation of the poor and hapless people besides blatant mockery of religious teachings,” Malik Jameel Zafar expressed his resolve during an exclusive talk with The Nation here at his office the other day.

The DPO said that he is a public servant and would spare no effort to fulfil his oath and allegiance to the state and the public. “I deem myself to be under a huge burden .... the burden of public trust and expectations .... and will never fall behind my oath come what may,” he expressed.

“This authority .... the power and this office is gifted by Allah The Almighty and is a sacred trust,” he pointed out, adding that he would utilise all his energies and skills for serving the masses,” he pledged.

He said that this country is the motherland ... the land of our hopes and expectations and everyone should play once due role for its prosperity and development.

About his service and posting, Malik Jameel Zafar informed that it is his first posting in South Punjab and he belongs to 37th common batch. “Prior to posting in Lodhran, i have served in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi,” he added.

Mr Zafar said that fair and impartial investigation contributes a lot to the disposal of criminal cases. He averred that despite many shortcomings and negativity, the policemen have rendered numerous sacrifices for maintaining law and order and curbing crime. “The Police Department’s history is studded with golden examples of sacrifices and we should follow this chapter to take the police to becoming a true public force,” he opined.

Sharing his priorities, Malik Jameel Zafar said that he would make efforts for transforming his force into a formidable force. “A plan would be chalked out to build capacity of the policemen and improve their morals,” he vowed.

He promised to personally supervise investigation of cases of crime against women like acid throwing, honour killing, rape and abduction. He pledged to leave little or no room for any such criminals to go scot-free.

“Being head of the district police, i will lend an ear to the aggrieved persons to bring them mental peace and comfort,” he asserted.

The DPO maintained he firmly believes in “open door policy” and door of this office would remain open 24/7, especially for the downtrodden segment. Malik Jameel Zafar pointed out that “tout mafia” should be condemned on all accounts and he would personally eradicate “this evil from his jurisdiction.” He also promised that the practice of registration of fake cases would never be tolerated at all and he would resist all sort of pressure in curbing this trend. “Those who get registered fake cases will be dealt in accordance with law,” Mr Zafar asserted.

About the role of media, the DPO described the media as the eyes and ears of society, saying being considered as 4th pillar, it’s role in building society is of great significance. He stressed the need for mediamen to show responsibility and never twist facts.

“We will welcome positive criticism and pinpointing of wrongdoings,” teh police officer added. He pledged to post SHOs on merit after evaluating previous performance of the respective officers.

Former president District Anti-Corruption Committee Muhammad Tufail Thakar Advocate warmly welcomed the Lodhran DPO’s resolve uproot private money-lending. He also requested the DPO to take drastic steps for eradication of this evil from society.

He said that the Punjab Prohibition of Private Money-Lending Act 2007 should be invoked against those who advance money on interest. “Section 3 of the Act is about prohibition of private money-lending which is penal with imprisonment for a term which may extent to 10 years or with fine which may extent to Rs500,000.

District president Al-Khidmat Foundation Tahir Ahmed Ch welcomed DPO’s pledge to curb private money-lending. “Usury theologically is a dead sin and Islam has condemned usury on all accounts. He also quoted verses from the Holy Quran against the practice of usury and its prohibition.

He expressed his hope that the newly-posted police officer would take stern action the private money-lenders to free the poor people from the shackles of exploitation.