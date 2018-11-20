Share:

KARACHI - The traffic police on Monday have impounded 13 Qingqi motorcycle rickshaws during a drive against the Qingqi rickshaws.

The Qingqi motorcycle rickshaws were impounded during a drive against them following the orders of the apex court in New Karachi and Nazimabad localities.

According to District Central Traffic SSP Erum Awan, the drive against Qingqi motorcycle rickshaws is continue while the impounded Qingqi motorcycle rickshaws have been grounded in the naval headquarters.

On the supervision of the SSP Traffic Central, section officer of the New Karachi Traffic police section along with the record keeper Muhammad Ramzan took actions against the Qingqi motorcycle rickshaws in the area and impounded eleven rickshaws while each one rickshaw were also impounded by the Nazimabad and Liaquatabad areas.

On the other side, two men were gunned down and injured in separate incidents of firing.

The injured man including a 75-year-old elderly man who later, identified as Daniyal, son of Munna Masih was shot and injured in a firing incident occurred at Street No 6, Azam Basti within the limits of Mehmoodabad police station.

He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. Police officials while quoting the initial investigation said that the victim apparently shot and injured over old enmity while further investigation was underway.

Separately, a 27-year-old man identified as Roshan, son of Sahib Dino was shot and injured in a firing incident in Bin Qasim area.

The injured was moved to JPMC for medical treatment. According to police officials, the incident took place over offering resistance on a robbing bid. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Separately, Clifton police booked a TV programme host Waqar Zaka early on Monday for possessing illegal substance.

Zaka was taken into custody near from Do-Talwar in Clifton when according to the police Zaka was not in his sense. Police claimed to have recovered liquor, sheesha and flavors from his car while police registered an FIR No. 327/18 under Sections 269/278. Police officials said that though Zaka has been released on bail from a court while further investigation was underway.