KANDHKOT - Kashmore police on Monday claimed to have held two drug peddlers from different localities of Ghouspur town and recovered two bottles of wine and hashish.

Ghouspur SHO Ghulam Qadir and his team in the area of High School Ghouspur nabbed a drug peddler Waheed Ali son of Abdul Haleem qazi who was carrying two bottles of wine.

In second instance police apprehended a person along with 430 gram of hashish. Kashmore SSP Haidar Raza said that police launched a crackdown against social elements across Kashmore, adding that today police were patrolling to keep a check on anti-social elements in the area while they succeeded in nabbing two drug peddlers. However cases were lodged against them according to narcotic act, he added.