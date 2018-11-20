Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Pakistan’s leading financial inclusion institution, Khushhali Microfinance Bank, has joined hands with Minerva’s SheReturns programme to organize a social media marketing training workshop for female entrepreneurs on the occasion of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day.

This day is celebrated on November 19 every year to alleviate poverty by empowering and supporting women entrepreneurs. A two day free of cost training and skill development workshop for Rawalpindi and Islamabad based female entrepreneurs was intended to make women economically powerful in the digital age. The workshop highlighted how such initiatives will play an important role in equipping women entrepreneurs with the knowledge and technology required to build and grow their businesses online.

The initiative is committed to train women entrepreneurs with the knowledge, connections, skills and technology resources to improve efficiency in their business processes using social media marketing tools.

Talking to the entrepreneurs, Khushhali Microfinance Bank President Ghalib Nishtar said, “Today is a very significant day that puts female entrepreneurship into the spotlight. Social Media offers easy access and digital mechanisms to reach out to potential customers.Khushhali Microfinance Bank has always been committed to removing barriers for women entrepreneurs in Pakistan.”

“Today is also an opportunity to inspire the female entrepreneurs of the future, by showing them what is possible and why they should be thinking to join the entrepreneurial bandwagon. Pakistani businesswomen have shown that they can be the best in the world and we must continue with this frame of mind,” He further added. SheReturns is a program by Minerva developed to support women on a career break to return to work with confidence. It offers training to build skills required to succeed in modern work environment and create economic opportunities for women by providing them help to grow and succeed in professional world.