SIALKOT: Two accused friends allegedly burnt alive their third friend over a minor issue in village Ghuenki-Motra , Daska tehsil here on Monday. According to local police, two youth identified as Sahil Maseeh and Umer Latif sprinkled kerosene oil on their friend Sameer Maseeh,14, following a minor dispute over playing cricket. Accused set him ablaze as a result he sustained critical burns. Later, he succumbed to his serious burns on the way to Mayo Hospital Lahore.