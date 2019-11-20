Share:

LAHORE - Participants at the mid-term review workshop for the Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project (IWRPP) noted that the technical vocational education and training (TVET) sector needs to perform significantly better in order to support the economy’s competitiveness and inclusive economic growth through the supply of skilled workers. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is in the process of preparing a $100 million loan, which aims to help the government of Punjab to achieve Punjab Growth Strategy 2023 objectives by supporting the strengthening of the TVET sector. The proposed Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project (IWRPP) is being prepared with the help of an $800,000 Asian Development Bank’s technical assistance (TA). On November 18th, 2019 the ADB in conjunction with the Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department (ICI&SDD), Government of the Punjab held a workshop in a local hotel, Lahore in order to (i) review progress in implementing the project preparation TA, (ii) present the ADB team’s preliminary findings, and (iii) outline and discuss a draft design for the IWRPP. Participants were invited from both the government and private sector to discuss the proposed design and provide constructive feedback. The team presented findings from the field as well as a shortlist of priority sectors and institutes. In line with the Punjab Growth Strategy 2023, Punjab Skills Development Sector Plan 2018, and Punjab Spatial Strategy 2019, five vertical sectors of tourism and hospitality, automobile and motorbike assembly, construction, textiles and garments, and food processing were proposed. Cross-cutting sectors such as light engineering and information communication technology were also highlighted.