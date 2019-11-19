Share:

ISLAMABAD-To showcase the rich cultural diversity and traditions of Japan under one roof, Japan Festival 2019 was held here at the premises of the National University of Modern Languages on Tuesday to celebrate A Month of Japanese Culture together with Pakistani people.

The day-long Japan festival featuring variety of cultural activities was inaugurated by Kuninori Matsuda, the Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan, together with the Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar (retd).

Japan festival which was organised with the cooperation of the National University of Modern Languages began with the Japanese Language Speech Contest among the students of Japanese language department at NUML. The function was followed by other colourful cultural performances such as Kendo demonstration, Taiko performance, Karate and Judo demonstration, Ninja performance, Origami workshop, Bonsai and Ikebana demonstrations.

The ambassador reiterated that the year 2022 would be celebrated to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan and a variety of such events would be organised to commemorate this auspicious occasion.

After cutting the ribbon to inaugurate Japan Festival 2019, Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda said that since Japan and Pakistan share many cultural similarities, these festivities will definitely provide a window of opportunity for the Pakistani people to discover many facets of Japanese culture and its age-old traditions.

Around 35 photographs captured by the photographers of the Photographic Society of Pakistan (PSP) would be displayed in the exhibition which they had captured during their recent visit to Japan. Also, Japanese films such as Grave of the Fireflies, His Master’s Voice and Samurai Cat would be screened at the Islamabad Club auditorium on 22nd, 27th and 28th November during the film festival being organised by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts during the Islamabad Art Festival 2019.

As a part of the activities organised to celebrate a month of Japanese Culture, an exhibition of photographs titled “Japan through the lens of Pakistani photographers” will be inaugurated on November 21 at the National Art Gallery of PNCA.

On November 24, Japanese music show titled “Nihon Unplugged-Cultural Music Performance” would be held at the auditorium of PNCA where artists arriving from Japan featuring with local musicians would demonstrate their talent.