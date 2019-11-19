Share:

Columbia-NehrGhar Films’ debut production, “LAAL KABOOTAR” won the Best Feature Film Award at the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival 2019.

Director Kamal Khan received the award on the Closing Night & Awards Ceremony held at Surrey City Hall in Surrey, British Columbia on 17th November 2019.

Pakistan’s official submission for the 92nd Academy Awards in the ‘International Feature Film Award’ category, LaalKabootar also won the Archana Soy Audience Award for ‘Best Feature Film’ at the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival 2019 in Seattle.

In addition to this, LaalKabootar was screened, as an official selection, at the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival 2019 and at the prestigious Washington DC South Asian Film Festival 2019, where the dynamic and super talented lead, Ahmed Ali Akbar, won the ‘Best Actor Male’ Award for his outstanding performance.

Credited as the best Pakistani movie of 2019, LaalKabootar is a rollercoaster ride featuring Ahmed Ali Akbar as Adeel Nawaz - a hustling taxi-driver, looking for a way out of Karachi. But with his back against the wall, Adeel has some hard choices to make. Aliya Malik, played by the alluring Mansha Pasha, is strong-headed to the point of being stubborn, however when her world turns upside down in a series of incidents, she chooses to put up a fight even though her life is on the line. With its action-packed sequences and blinding pace, the critically acclaimed film also stars multi-talent actors such as Rashid Farooqui, SaleemMeraj, Ali Kazmi, ShamimHilali, Akbar Islam, Syed Arsalan, SaadFareedi, HammadSiddiq, Ishtiaq Omar, Meesum Naqvi, FaizaGillani, Mohammed Ahmed and KaleemGhour to name a few.

LaalKabootar has been directed by the award-winning Kamal Khan with Harvard graduates HaniaChima and KamilChima as the Executive Producers.