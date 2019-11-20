Share:

SIALKOT (STAFF REPORTER): The Punjab government has established 36 centres for providing wheat seeds on subsidised rates n Gujranwala Division. Ch Muhammad Muneer (Divisional Director Agriculture) said that the Punjab government would provide 34,800 high quality wheat seeds bags to the local small wheat growers and farmers on subsidized rates in Gujranwala Division. He said that the government was making all out sincere practical efforts for the prosperity of the growers and farmers. He said that every grower, having 12 acres of land, would be able to get maximum five wheat seeds bags on subsidized rates at the above-mentioned 36 centers as well.

Land retrieved

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 68-acre state jungle land worth Rs270 million from illegal occupants near village Chatraana, Shakargarh tehsil here, during an operation. ACE senior officials told that this 68 acres land was a jungle, owned by the Forest Department, which had been lying illegally occupied by the local influential occupants belonging to local land grabbers’ mafia. Officials added that the worth of this 68 acres retrieved land was stated to be Rs270 million.

Sialkot blanketed in dense fog

SIALKOT (STAFF REPORTER): All the urban and rural parts of Sialkot district especially the far-off bordering villages along the Sialkot Working Boundary are blanketed in dense fog. The road and rail traffic as a result remained halted. The cold, dense foggy and misty weather forced the people to stay indoors in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils. The cold winds coming from the icy Alps of neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir continuously blew making the weather much cold. According to the local officials of Sialkot MET office, this weather will persist for the next couple of days in Sialkot region.

Three charged with assaulting boy sexually

MANDI BAHUDDIN (NNI): The police claimed to have booked three accused for assaulting a 13-year-old boy here on Tuesday. The police said that one of the accused assaulted a 12-year-old boy and the other aided and filmed the cruel act. The police launched hunt to arrest the accused. The incident took place in the limits of the Pahrianwali Police. The police said the accused forced the child to come with them at gunpoint. One of the men then raped the child, while another filmed it. The video was then uploaded on social media so it could ‘go viral’.