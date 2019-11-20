Share:

KANDHKOT - At least four people including woman and a minor child were killed whereas nine others sustained serious injuries after a passenger coach turned turtle and caught fire at newly constructed Multan Sukkur Motorway near Ubbaro. According to reports, the accident was happened in the limits of Ubbaro at Multan Sukkur motorway late Monday night. Local police said that the bus carrying 60 passengers was its way to Karachi from Bannu when it met an accident. The bus caught fire after it turned turtle resultantly, three people namely Umar Gul (35), Mai Khandaan (40) and Aleena (8) killed on the spot whereas 9 people including Sher dil, Abdul Raheem, Mohammad Yaseen, Tahir khan, Nazeer, Mohammed Aziz, Frahan, Rehan and Hakim Jaan were got serious injuries. Area police rushed to spot and shifted the bodies and injured to taulka hospital Ubbaro. According to police Farhan was succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital. Police said that they were belonged to Tuansa and Waziristan areas. No case was registered.