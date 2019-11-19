Share:

KARACHI-Hum Network Limited proudly announces the 4th edition of Hum Style Awards to take place on 25thJanuary, 2020.

HSA being the biggest night of fashion with a focus on style and entertainment that aims to not only showcase the industry in the best light possible, but also to reward excellence.

In 3 short years, Hum Network has established Hum Style Awards as a credible award platform that is both highly coveted and appreciated for their sincerity and focus on quality. This 4th edition aims to be no different by continuing to be a glamorously elegant affair filled with charm, energy, and entertainment.

What further sets HSA apart as a platform amongst a plethora is its relentless focus on showcasing and rewarding deserving individuals from fashion and entertainment, in its entirety. Regardless of them being multifaceted businesses or individual excellence, be it personal style or creative expression in terms of design.

Hum TV’s President Sultana Siddiqui, who is the beacon behind the TV Network’s consistent efforts to redefine and re-articulate the entertainment propositions, said the following with regards to raising the bar for the whole industry by supporting the individuals and brands that make it happen:

“The idea behind these awards primarily is to showcase, acknowledge and reward the most deserving candidates of the entertainment and fashion industry. And we as a network are the sole and proud pioneers of establishing a platform as a credible as HSA, while not neglecting the entertainment needs of our audience.

This year with our fourth edition of HSA we aim to continue with our efforts to maintain complete transparency and fairness, with regards to the whole selection criteria and the voting mechanism. Also, ensuring the individuality of HSA’s prestigious jury, because at Hum Network we believe that credibility is the only way to thrive and grow.”

This year awards shall be given out in 19 distinct Categories:

1. Best Model Female 2018- 2019

2. Best Model Male 2018- 2019

3. Hair & Makeup Artist Of The Year 2018 - 2019

4. Fashion Photographer Of The Year 2018- 2019

5. Rising Star 2018 - 2019

6. Retail Label Of The Year – Apparel 2018 - 2019

7. Designer Of The Year – Lawn 2018 - 2019

8. Designer Of The Year - Pret Wear 2018 - 2019

9. Designer Of The Year - Demi-Couture 2018 - 2019

10. Designer Of The Year – Menswear 2018 - 2019

11. Designer Of The Year – Bridal 2018 - 2019

12. Most Stylish Television Host

13. Most Stylish Performer

14. Most Stylish Sports Personality

15. Style Icon 2018 - 2019

16. Most Stylish Actor Television - Female

17. Most Stylish Actor Television - Male

18. Most Stylish Actor Film - Female

19. Most Stylish Actor Film – Male