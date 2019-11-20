Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of three accused, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail, in LNG import agreement case till December 3. During today’s hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the judge that a corruption reference against the accused had been prepared and would be filed within two weeks after approval from the headquarters.

He said that the reference had already been approved by regional office of the bureau. The prosecutor said that the accused used to make false claims before people that they were behind bars without any reason. He said that if the accused had any problem with the current situation they could move bail petitions in the relevant forums. The judge asked the NAB prosecutor to file the reference as soon as possible so that the accused could be summoned again.

The three accused, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and Imranul Haq, were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after the expiry of the term of their judicial remand. However, the NAB requested the court to extend their judicial remand for another fourteen days, which was accepted. The court also allowed the three accused to hold meeting inside the courtroom for legal consultations on charges against them. Earlier, Abbasi’s lawyer contended that under what charges his client had been kept in judicial custody. Abbasi said that people should be told that his government had entered into an agreement for the import of LNG at cheaper rates as compared to the neighbouring countries of India and Bangladesh.