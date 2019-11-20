Share:

LAHORE (PR) ACCA partnered with the Women Economic Empowerment Network for the WEEN Summit 2019 in Multan to bring together trailblazing women entrepreneurs and provide opportunities to inspire, network, collaborate, seek support, and launch new initiatives. At the summit, ACCA Member Khawaja Mohsin delivered an insightful presentation on how to enable women entrepreneurship in the country and explained how ACCA is helping WomeninFinance reach their career goals. The major outcomes of the summit included the launch of wehub.pk, Pakistan’s most comprehensive information and business portal for women entrepreneurs, formulation of WECON Movement Multan Chapter, and the launch of Women Entrepreneurs and Leaders Program, South Punjab’s first entrepreneurial programme focused on female youth and women.