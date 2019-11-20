Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have extended sympathies and condolences to the President and the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, respectively, over the demise of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, brother of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A foreign ministry statement said, the President and the Prime Minister – in their separate messages - expressed their sorrow and grief over the passing away of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed and prayed for the highest place in Jannah for the departed soul as well as for fortitude and strength for the Al Nahyan family and the fraternal people of UAE in this difficult time.

felicitate Sultan of Oman

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday felicitated the Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said Al Said on the occasion of 49th National Day of Sultanate of Oman.