Lahore - A three-member Lahore High Court bench on Tuesday sought arguments today on the admissibility of a petition filed against the second joint investigation team (JIT), which will probe the 2014 Model Town killings.

Headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, three-judge bench of the Lahore High Court directed the counsel of Minhajul Quran to advance today their arguments after the government representative completed his arguments yesterday. The bench was headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and consisted of Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and Justice Aalia Neelum as members.

Yesterday the advocate general Punjab completed his arguments on the petition.

Justice Qasim asked advocate general about the reservation of the government regarding the formation of new JIT.

3 judges bench promises timely justice

Two FIRs of the incident have been registered, Azam Nazir Tarar told the court. He requested to the bench to adjourn the hearing. He said that for the formation of full bench, they had moved the Supreme Court. Earlier, the case was fixed for December. Justice Qasim said that time was granted so that the case might be decided in the apex court. The court told the counsel that his client wanted immediate decision in the case, and rejected the request for adjournment of the case.

Also the advocate general requested for the adjournment of the case till the decision of the Supreme Court in the case of formation of second JIT. “You seek adjournment in the courtroom and criticise the courts outside,” Justice Qasim remarked.

The bench asked about the case record. The government lawyer replied that all the record had been placed before the Supreme Court.

The AGP said that it was a sensitive issue. The court remarked whether court should not make decision in sensitive cases.

In April this year, the three-member bench had extended the stay against new joint investigation team (JIT), formed to probe 2014 Model Town incident.

The bench had passed the orders on petitions filed by former Punjab police inspector Rizwan Qadir and constable Khurram Rafiq. They are facing trial in the Model Town incident.