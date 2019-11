Share:

ISLAMABAD - Asad Umar on Tuesday took oath to rejoin the federal cabinet as the Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar who was earlier holding this portfolio has been appointed as petroleum minister.

Asad Omer had previously served as Finance Minister in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Imran Khan.