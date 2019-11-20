Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of participants in the 46th Specialised Training Programme visited the Punjab Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Hamayun and Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar welcomed the delegates. The delegation comprising 29 under-training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) including six female officers was given a detailed briefing on development projects, e-governance initiatives, reforms in the various fields, and law and order in the province. Speaking on the occasion, Raja Yasir Hamayun claimed the government was introducing reforms to change the ‘old police culture’. He mentioned that Front Desks were set up in police stations with a view to improve service delivery and information technology is also being used to modernize the way of investigation.