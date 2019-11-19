Share:

Climate change is became an international problem, entire world is worried about the fast growing global alarming.

On Friday 27th September Prime Minister Imran at UN General Assembly spoke that his government is planting 10 billions trees across Pakistan to reduce that climate crisis, he further emphasized world leaders to to pay serious attention on the issue.

Meanwhile PTI government is planting trees on the other hand ‘cutting of trees’ become common in Sindh specially in rural areas which resulted Pakistan at 7th in face of growing climate crisis i-e Pakistan’ contribution to global green house gas (GHG) emissions became tiny at less then 1% (among the lowest in the world).

However there is no mean to plant new trees if we can not protect older ones so It is requested to high authorities to take action against tree cutters and ban the tree cutting in Pakistan.

SYED TAHIR RASHDI,

Shahdadpur.