LAHORE - Businessmen Panel (BMP) Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar has asked the Director General Trade Organization (DGTO) to supervise the whole election process of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Industry for 2020, rejecting the hand-picked election commission due to its partiality and favoritism for a particular group. Addressing a hurriedly called press conference here at the office of BMP on Monday, Mian Anjum Nisar informed the media that the Businessmen Panel has also written a letter to the DGTO in this regard, requesting him to ensure transparent and impartial election of the apex trade body under its complete supervision. He announced to move the court against the FPCCI general secretary for his contempt, as he has not been implementing the Islamabad High Court directives to denotify the membership of current vice president due to his bogus documents. Mian Anjum Nisar stated that the honourable court had ruled against two UBG candidates of vice president, including Noor Ahmed Khan and Muslim Mohammadi, directing the FPCCI general secretary to denotify them but he is not following the court orders in their true spirit. Mian Anjum Nisar, who is also the presidential candidate of the FPCCI elections 2020, observed that the candidates of the United Business Group, this year too, are not from the business community and they are preparing to contest elections on bogus documents and fake NTN. “As the general secretary is under the influence of this ruling group, he does not scrutinize its candidates’ papers properly and always favours them against the rules,” Mian Anjum Nisar added.