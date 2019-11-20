Share:

LAHORE - Three-day CAC Pakistan Summit & Pak-China Agro Chem will start at Expo Centre on Wednesday (today). Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organising the mega event with the collaboration of Chinese Institution CCPIT CHEM. It was revealed by the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh while addressing a press conference on Tuesday. LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Convener Organizing Committee CAC Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Vice Chairperson Chinese Institution CCPIT CHEM Ms Chunyan Ma and former LCCI President Muhammad Ali Mian also spoke on the occasion.