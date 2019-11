Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paid surprise visit to the Sindh Secretariat in Karachi on Tuesday. He checked attendance and expressed dismay over absence of most of secretaries from the offices. The Chief Minister warned that strict action will be taken in case he found any secretary absent from the office next time. He questioned that if secretaries do not follow the punctuality then how their sub-ordinate staff will follow punctuality.