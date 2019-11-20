Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) To celebrate the launch of ‘Academician Professor Atta-ur-Rahman OneBelt and One Road Traditional Medicine Research Center’ at the Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM), Changsha, China a reception was arranged in honour of Dr Atta-ur-Rehman. Atta is a celebrated scientist of Pakistan and patron-in-chief of COMSATS Centre of Excellence in Karachi, Pakistan, the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), and is currently also chairing the Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology. Dr S M Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director COMSATS, as a host, welcomed the distinguished guests.