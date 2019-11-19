Share:

Rawalpindi-Police booked a gang of four on charges of swindling Rs1 million from the widow of a soldier who embraced martyrdom while battling with Taliban in Swat valley during military operation, informed sources on Tuesday.

The gang members were identified as Chaudhry Ziafat, Qasim Mehmood, Raja Zafar, residents of Gujar Khan and Jabbar of Missa Kaswal against whom case was registered under section 406 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) with Police Station Gujar Khan, they said.

However, police made no arrest or recovery of amount so far.

According to sources, Hafiza Safina Firdous widow of Naik Muhammad Sadiq (martyred) Ordinance Corps 125 appeared before PS Gujar Khan and stated she was granted amount as compensation by Pakistan Army after her husband embraced martyrdom in Swat military operation. She added since she was Hafiz-e-Quran, she planned to build a seminary for children along GT Road with the amount. “I shared this plan with my father Maulvi Lal Hussain who along with my brother Mehmood Ul Hassan and brother-in-law Muhammad Shabbir met with a property dealer Chauhdry Ziafat and Jabbar for getting information about a piece of land,” she mentioned.

She added the duo arranged a meeting of her father and brothers with two of their accomplices namely Qasim and Raja Zafar who showed a piece of land measuring 1 Kanal situated along the GT Road.

She said a deal was inked between her father and the dealers against Rs6 million for purchasing that land. She said she paid Rs1.5 million to the dealers through her father and brothers besides inking an agreement on a stamp paper. However, it was disclosed later that a Fard of Khasra Number 1202 was fake and the land revenue officer had found no record of the said Khasra Number in his record.

She told police that they had requested the property dealers to return her amount, but the accused refused to do so. She alleged the gang of four men had been involved in swindling the people in the name of property sale and purchase and sought strict action against them.

Police registered a case against the accused and began investigation.

A senior Police officer, when contacted confirmed that police have filed a case and are carrying raids to arrest the fraudsters involved in swindling widow of a martyred.

Meanwhile, CPO Faisal Rana directed for legal action against parents of juvenile kite flyers in the city. He also ordered using all the available resources to curb kite flying and to save precious human lives.

While addressing a high level meeting, the CPO said that in the light of directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz, we have to stop kite flying and selling with legal authority in Rawalpindi district at every cost. Rawalpindi police is also launching an awareness campaign besides aggressive operation against kite flying and selling. Parents must keep an eye on their children and prevent them from kite flying, in case of apprehension of juvenile kite flyers, legal action will be taken against the parents.

The CPO said that prevention of kite flying and selling is a matter of protection of human lives, adding that the law-abiding citizens of Rawalpindi have always supported Rawalpindi Police in operations against law violators and they will support Rawalpindi Police in the aggressive operation against kite selling and kite flying. The CPO directed the divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs of the district to keep close coordination with prominent social, religious and business personalities as well as organisations in order to obtain authentic information regarding kite flying and selling to the streets and localities level. The CPO said that the operation against kite flying and selling is so important that citizens can directly call or meet him, SSP Operations and SSP Investigations to provide information in this regard, however, the information must be authentic and beyond personal grudges and enmity.

He maintained that performance in the aggressive operation against kite flying and selling will be a parameter to gauge the performance of police officers, as arrest of gangsters was a parameter during operation against terror.