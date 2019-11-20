Share:

KARACHI - An accountability court on Tuesday declared illegal land allotment reference against former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal and others as maintainable, ARY News reported. The court rejected a plea moved by the accused against the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over illegal land allotment of plots in Clifton area of Karachi. The court had deferred its order on the plea in a previous hearing moved by the defendants against the maintainability of the reference. The judge had fixed the pronouncement of the decision on November 19 (today), directing all parties to be present during the next hearing. After announcement of decision over the maintainability, the judge adjourned further hearing of the reference till December 04. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in its reference, has charged Mustafa Kamal of illegally allotting 137 plots on 5,500 acres of land near Sea View. He even gave permission to a private construction firm to construct a multi-storey building in the area, the bureau said. Former Director-General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Iftikhar Qaimkhani, Fazalur Rehman, Mumtaz Haider, Nazir Zardari and others are among the co-accused in the case.