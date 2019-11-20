Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that emerging divide in Indian society has once again proved the truth of Two Nation Theory.

Addressing a national conference titled “Ham Pakistani” here, the President said that India is playing with fire by polarizing its society.

On the other hand, the President said Pakistani nation has become mature and is at the tipping point of progress and development.

He said during the stand-off with India, Pakistan showed restraint and promoted peace but on the other hand we observed war hysteria in India.

He said Pakistan has witnessed a political change also and respect of the country has increased. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the US presented national narrative and negated the notion of Islamic terrorism before the world.

Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan is moving towards the ideal state of Madina. He said that the Islamic history is full of examples for interfaith harmony.