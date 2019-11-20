Share:

Lahore - According to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, Agriculture Department is taking full steps to protect the food grains from malnutrition. According to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, the agriculture department of Punjab is taking all steps to protect the food shortage. Pakistan is ranked 106th among 119 countries in the world facing food shortages. Our leader, Imran Khan, came to power and imposed “Agricultural Emergency” to improve agricultural development and nutritional status because our government knows that in the past, farmers were badly affected.

We have decided to revolutionise the agriculture sector and improve the lives of farmers according to vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan and under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab. Under Agriculture Emergency Program, an amount of Rs300 billion has been allocated for agricultural development to increase the production per acre of wheat, paddy, sugarcane and oilseed commodities, said Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial while addressing the function held at the local hotel in Lahore regarding World Food Day. Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Khurram Laghari, Secretary Food Zafar Nasrallah Khan, Chairman Punjab Food Authority Omar Tanveer Butt, Parliamentary Secretary Food Rai Zahir Ahmad Kharl, Advisor to Agriculture Minister Punjab Shahid Qadir and Director Agricultural Information Punjab Rai Mudassar Abbas along with senior officials of Punjab Food Authority and media representatives attended the meeting. Malik Noman Ahmed Langrial added that the food system should be given to the environment, people and institutions.