LAHORE - Guard Group/Dascon Construction Company and Adamjee Insurance won the opening matches of the Argentine Republic Polo Cup 2019 played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

Charge d’Affaires of Argentinean Embassy Facundo Meli graced the opening ceremony as chief guest while a good number of Argentinean Embassy officials, Lahore Polo Club executive committee member Agha Najeeb Raza, Secretary Col (R) Mudassar, members, players and their families were also present on the occasion.

In the first match of the day, Guard Group/DCC defeated Platinum Homes by 9-6½. Saqib Khan Khakwani emerged as star of the day as he slammed in a quartet while Taimur Ali Malik hammered a hat-trick and Farasat Ali Chatha banged in a brace. From the losing side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana pumped in a hat-trick while Mian Hussain Iftikhar and Babar Monnoo converted one goal apiece.

Guard Group/DCC were off to flying start as they struck two field goals to take 2-0 lead. Platinum Homes then converted a 30-yard to reduce the margin to 2-1. Guard Group/DCC finished the chukker with another field goal to enhance their lead to 3-1. The second chukker was evenly poised as both the teams struck two goals each and by the end of the chukker, Guard Group/DCC were enjoying 5-3 lead.

The third chukker was fully dominated by Guard Group/DCC as they converted two back-to-back goals to further strengthen their lead to 7-3. The winning maintained their supremacy in the fourth and last chukker as well as they converted two more to make it 9-3 while Platinum Homes fought back well and slammed in two consecutive goals to reduce the margin to 9-5. With one and a half goal handicap for Platnium Homes, the final score was 9-6½ in favour of Guard Group/DCC.

In the second match of the day, Adamjee edged out Magic River by 4½-4. From the winning side, which had a lucky half goal handicap advnatge, Rafay Sheikh and Shah Qublai Alam thrashed two goals each while from the losing side, Ahmed Ali Tiwana hammered a hat-trick and Abdul Rehman Monnoo scored one goal.

Magic River had an impressive start by firing in two back-to-back goals to have 2-0 edge. In the dying moments of the first chukker, Adamjee Insurance then converted one to make it 2-1. Adamjee Insurance bounced back well in the second chukker as they banged in a brace to take 3-2 edge. The only goal of the third chukker came from Adamjee, which helped them stretch their lead to 4-2. Although Magic River fought back well and banged in a brace to level the score at 4-all, yet they couldn’t score more and the match finished at 4-all. The half goal handicap advantage then declared Adamjee winner of the match.